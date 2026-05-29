Lenzing appoints Georg Kasperkovitz as CEO

Austrian fibre manufacturer Lenzing AG has found a new chief executive officer. Approximately six months after the announced departure of CEO Rohit Aggarwal, Georg Kasperkovitz has been appointed as the new CEO. The company announced this on Friday. Kasperkovitz will take over the role on June 1. His term will run until May 31, 2029.

With this appointment, Lenzing is opting for an internal solution. Kasperkovitz has been a member of the board since June 2025 and most recently served as chief operations officer (COO). In this role, he was responsible for sales; production; and the supply chain of the fibre division, as well as the company-wide performance programme. As CEO, in addition to his responsibility for the global fibre production sites, he will also take over the global management of fibre sales, supply chain and human resources.

Following the departure of Aggarwal, who stepped down in February for personal reasons, the company was managed on an interim basis by a three-person board. This included the then chief financial officer (CFO) Nico Reiner; chief pulp and chief technology officer (CPO/CTO) Christian Skilich; and Kasperkovitz. In the future, the board will consist of CEO Kasperkovitz, the newly appointed CFO Mathias Breuer, and Christian Skilich.

“In recent months, the supervisory board has been intensively involved in filling the CEO position and has considered both internal and external candidates,” explained Patrick Lackenbucher, chairman of the supervisory board of Lenzing AG. “It became clear that the current board works together very effectively and that Georg Kasperkovitz manages his areas of responsibility extremely successfully. He has achieved measurable progress in operational performance and profitability. His appointment as CEO is therefore a logical step that ensures stability and implementation strength, particularly in a challenging market environment.”

The future CEO has more than 15 years of international management experience in Europe, North America and Asia. During his career, Georg Kasperkovitz has held several management positions, including at the packaging and paper group Mondi Plc and the freight transport company Rail Cargo Austria AG.