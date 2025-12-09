Lenzing facing leadership change: CEO Rohit Aggarwal announces resignation

Austrian fibre producer Lenzing AG must plan without CEO Rohit Aggarwal. On Tuesday, the company announced that the chief executive will step down from his position on January 31, 2026. The decision was made "for personal reasons," according to a statement.

Aggarwal had risen to the helm of the company at the beginning of September last year as successor to Stephan Sielaff. Following his announced resignation, he will continue to "support the group as an adviser until the end of September 2026" to "ensure a seamless transition," Lenzing explained.

Chairman of the supervisory board Patrick Lackenbucher paid tribute to the departing CEO: "On behalf of the supervisory board, I would like to sincerely thank Rohit Aggarwal for his commitment and the important progress the company has achieved under his leadership," he said in a statement. "Under his leadership, the Performance Programme was successfully implemented, the strategic focus was sharpened and profitability was improved."

According to the company, the three-member board will jointly lead the group on an interim basis until a new CEO is found. The board consists of chief financial officer (CFO) Nico Reiner, chief pulp and chief technology officer Christian Skilich and chief operating officer (COO) Georg Kasperkovitz. The search for suitable candidates has already begun.

Group creates new leadership body

At the same time, Lenzing announced the creation of a new leadership body. The "Executive Committee" (ExCo) will include the three board members as well as senior commercial managers Patricia Sargeant (nonwoven fibres), Yann Lepage (textile fibres) and Anton Putz (pulp).

This measure is "part of the company's further organisational development and to ensure the recently sharpened premiumisation strategy," the group stated. "By introducing the new Executive Committee, Lenzing AG is strengthening its strategic focus on business opportunities in the premium fibre segment, with the aim of expanding its position as a leading integrated premium supplier of regenerated cellulose fibres."

Supervisory board chairman Lackenbucher reaffirmed the group's priorities: "Increasing structural profitability remains a key objective," he emphasised. "The board will continue to focus resolutely on strengthening the company's competitive position, on financial performance and on sustainable value creation."

Management maintained its forecast for the current financial year. For 2025, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are still expected to be "above the previous year."