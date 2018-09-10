Levi’s announces management changes to accelerate growth

Global denim brand Levi Strauss and Co., has announced a number of management changes to “streamline decision-making” and consolidate accountability for core business growth drivers, as it looks to accelerate direct-to-consumer growth.

These changes include creating a consolidated product, innovation and supply chain organisation, a new direct-to-consumer department, and a new strategy and analytics organisation.

Chip Bergh, president and chief executive of Levi Strauss and Co., said in a statement: “As we adapt to the changing retail environment in pursuit of our long-term goals, the leadership changes we are announcing will accelerate our drive to deliver sustainable, profitable growth around the world.”

The new consolidated product, innovation and supply chain organisation will be led by Liz O’Neill, who has been appointed executive vice president and president, a promotion from her role as chief supply chain officer. This new organisation combines the key product functions of design, merchandising, product development and planning into a single team, as the denim brand looks to further integrate supply chain into the consumer journey.

In addition, Levi’s states it will enhance its opportunities to “fully leverage” emerging innovations like Project F.L.X. technology.

While the new direct-to-consumer organisation will be headed up by Marc Rosen, executive vice president and president. Rosen, who previously led Levi Strauss & Co.’s e-commerce business, will now be responsible for delivering a seamless consumer experience across both brick-and-mortar and e-commerce.

The final new department is the new strategy and analytics organisation, which has been created to elevate the importance of data and analytics and pair it with strategy to shape the future of the brand. The company’s has yet to find an executive to lead this new organisation, with Levi’s adding that recruitment is ongoing, and that the new executive will report directly into Bergh.

In addition, Jen Sey has been promoted to senior vice president and Levi Strauss & Co.’s chief marketing officer. A 19-year veteran of Levi Strauss & Co., and most recently chief marketing officer for the Levi’s brand, Sey’s new role will now also include research and marketplace insights.

“With these shifts, we are creating a ‘designed-for-the-future’ organisation – one that is poised to take advantage of innovation and reflect how consumers shop,” Bergh added. “Levi Strauss and Co. has never been stronger, and we expect these actions to accelerate our momentum and position us to win for the long term.”

The management changes came as Levi Strauss & Co., confirmed that both Carrie Ask, executive vice president and president of global retail and James Curleigh, president of global brands, were leaving the denim group to pursue new opportunities.