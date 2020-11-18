Levi's appoints new chief diversity, inclusion and belonging officer

Levi’s has appointed Elizabeth Morrison as the company’s chief diversity, inclusion and belonging officer (DI&B).

Bringing more than 20 years of experience in building diversity within the workplace, Morrison will be responsible for “ensuring that the company has the right practices in place to attract and retain a workforce that is as diverse as the communities where we live and work,” Levi’s said.

Morrison has spent the last three years as vice president of diversity and belonging at Live Nation Entertainment. She has also led global diversity and inclusion for the Campbell Soup Company and has worked at Comcast driving employee engagement and culture.

Chip Bergh, CEO of Levi’s, said in a statement: “I’m so excited to welcome Elizabeth as our new head of DI&B. Diverse organisations, where everyone regardless of background can grow, thrive and bring their full selves to work, consistently outperform homogenous ones. I can’t wait to get to work with her. I know she will be an invaluable partner as we work to build a better, more inclusive future.”

Morrison commented: “I’m thrilled to join one of the world’s most iconic brands and an organisation with a proud history of advocating for equality. This is an unprecedented time of awakening and accountability for diversity, inclusion, belonging and racial justice, and I’m excited to build on LS&Co.’s core values to drive systemic and sustainable change for our employees, consumers and communities.”