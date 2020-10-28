Levi Strauss announces leadership changes amid digital drive

Levi Strauss & Co has announced a number of changes to its leadership team as it looks to accelerate its digital transformation.

The US heritage brand has promoted its chief marketing officer Jen Sey to brand president. “The Levi’s brand organization will bring together marketing, design, merchandising and brand experience to drive a center-led brand vision and execute with a consumer-centric focus globally,” the company said.

Liz O’Neill, who has been the brand’s EVP/president, product, innovation and supply chain since 2013, has been promoted to chief operations officer, where she will be tasked with driving digitization, sustainability and agility, including the ongoing rollout of the company’s F.L.X. technology.

Seth Ellison, previously executive vice president and president, Europe, has been promoted to chief commercial officer (CCO), where he will lead the label’s global commercial operations.

Finally, Marc Rosen, executive vice president and president, Americas, is taking on an additional role leading a new digital enterprise office as the company looks to accelerate its digital transformation. In his new position, Rosen will work with technology, business, data and artificial intelligence leaders across the company to set the company’s enterprise-wide digital agenda.

All changes are effective 30 November.

Levi Strauss president and CEO Chip Bergh said: “By doubling down on the company’s key growth drivers - the continued strengthening of our greatest asset, the Levi’s brand; leading with DTC and diversifying our business; and fully embracing digital to transform our operations and processes - we are capitalizing on the opportunities created by the global pandemic, which has accelerated changes in consumer behavior and the competitive landscape.

“With an industry-leading management team, LS&Co. is fortunate to have a group of leaders who have been driving long-term value and are well-positioned to drive this focus for the next chapter of our growth.”