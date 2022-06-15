Levi Strauss & Co appoints new MD of South Asia-Middle East and Africa

Levi Strauss & Co has tapped Amisha Jain to lead its South Asia-Middle East and Africa (SAMEA) markets.

As senior vice president and managing director of SAMEA, Jain is tasked with leading the US denim giant’s operations in those markets, and “ensuring that the geography continues to drive expansion and growth”.

Jain has over 20 years of experience across various industries, and was most recently the CEO of Indian intimate-wear brand and platform Zivame, during which time she oversaw the company’s acquisition by Reliance Group in 2020.

Earlier in her career, Jain served as chief operating officer of Arvind Sports Lifestyle, and head of sales of Nike’s Indian business.

“We are thrilled to welcome such a dynamic, proven leader to the company,” said Seth Ellison, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Levi Strauss & Co.

He continued: “Amisha’s years leading digital and physical retail businesses, her track record of delivering results while connecting with consumers and her passion for innovation are a combination that will set our SAMEA cluster up for accelerated growth.”

Jain succeeds Sanjeev Mohanty, who has stepped into the role of senior vice president and managing director of Levi Strauss’ US and Canada business.