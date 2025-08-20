Levi Strauss & Co. names new chief supply chain officer

Apparel and denim company Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) has named Chris Callieri as its new senior vice president and chief supply chain officer.

Callieri, who has over 20 years of international supply chain experience in the retail and consumer goods industries, will join LS&Co. on September 15 and report directly to Michelle Gass, president and chief executive officer.

In his new role, Callieri will join the company’s executive leadership team and be responsible for the global supply chain operations for the Levi’s brand. His responsibilities will include product development, sourcing, global supply management, sustainability, and distribution and logistics.

Commenting on the appointment, Gass said in a statement: “We’re excited to welcome Chris to LS&Co. at this pivotal moment in our evolution into a DTC-first denim lifestyle company.

"With a proven track record of delivering results at scale, he’s the right leader to strengthen our end-to-end supply chain agility, drive innovation, and advance our sustainability goals - all while delivering exceptional value to our fans worldwide."

Callieri joins LS&Co. from Victoria’s Secret & Co., where he served as chief supply chain officer, leading a global team across multiple geographies and overseeing product development, sourcing, production, and distribution and logistics for various categories, including intimates, apparel, accessories and beauty.

Previously, he held various senior roles at Tory Burch and Adidas.

“I’m thrilled to join LS&Co. at such an exciting time for the iconic Levi’s brand, a true category leader that thrives at the center of culture," Callieri added. "I look forward to working with the talented LS&Co. team to deliver strong performance, serve our fans around the world, and strengthen Levi’s position as the world’s definitive denim lifestyle brand."