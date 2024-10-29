Levi Strauss names Dario Aguilar as MD, Latin America

Levi Strauss & Co. has appointed Dario Aguilar as the managing director for Latin America, effective December 2, 2024.

Reporting to EVP and chief commercial officer Gianluca Flore, the company said, Aguilar will be responsible for overseeing the commercial operations in the region across channels.

“I am pleased to welcome Dario to our commercial team as we continue to rewire the company to operate as a world-class retailer and establish our denim lifestyle leadership in Latin America and globally,” Flore said.

The company added that with more than 25 years of commercial experience, Aguilar most recently served as CEO of Sephora Mexico, where he oversaw the growth of the brand’s retail network in the country, tripling top and bottom-line growth since joining the LVMH Group in 2021.

“It is a career highlight and honour to join LS&Co. and be part of leading the next chapter of growth for the Levi’s brand in Latin America,” added Aguilar.

Aguilar also previously led commercial operations for C&A as CEO of Mexico, where he oversaw the brand’s retail fleet and e-commerce launch, in addition to its local logistics and manufacturing operations. Prior to this, he served in various commercial leadership roles at Adidas and Nike across Latin America, as well as in Europe.