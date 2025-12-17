Levi Strauss strengthens board with appointment of Jeffrey J. Jones II

Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) announced that its board of directors has appointed Jeffrey J. Jones II as its newest member, effective January 21, 2026. Upon joining, Jones will serve on both the nominating, governance and corporate citizenship committee and the compensation and human capital committee. The appointment comes as the iconic apparel brand continues its strategic shift toward becoming a direct-to-consumer (DTC) powerhouse.

Jones transitions to the LS&Co. board following a distinguished tenure as president, CEO, and director of H&R Block, Inc., a role he has held since 2017 and will officially retire from on December 31, 2025. With over 30 years of leadership experience spanning five different industries, Jones’s background includes high-profile executive roles such as president of Ride Sharing at Uber Technologies Inc. and executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Target Corporation. His career is marked by a consistent focus on brand building, digital transformation, and enhancing the guest experience.

Bob Eckert, chair of the board at Levi Strauss & Co., praised the appointment, noting that Jones’s extensive history of organizational transformation will be vital to the company’s evolution. "He has repeatedly strengthened brands and organizations across industries," Eckert stated, "and his leadership will play a critical role as we evolve LS&Co. into a best-in-class, DTC-first retailer."

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Jones highlighted the nearly 175-year-old company's "bold vision for the future" and its current trajectory of deepening consumer connections. A graduate of the University of Dayton and a member of the Council for Inclusive Capitalism, Jones brings a wealth of knowledge in consumer insights and stakeholder value that LS&Co. aims to leverage as it writes its next chapter in the global retail market.