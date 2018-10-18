Li & Fung names Weizhong Zhu as Chief Operating Officer

Li & Fung has announced that Weizhong Zhu (Wilson) has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and will lead operations across all Li & Fung’s over 40 production countries. The company said in a statement that as Li & Fung pushes ahead on its digital supply chain strategy to build the supply chain of the future, Zhu will focus on strengthening the company’s production platforms globally, ensuring consistent KPIs and driving operational excellence to serve our customers better.

“I’m very pleased to appoint Wilson Zhu as COO of Li & Fung, the first time we have appointed a senior executive to oversee Li & Fung’s global production network,” said Spencer Fung, CEO of Li & Fung in the statement, adding, “With the ongoing US-China trade war, Wilson’s leadership comes at a critical time as our customers rely on our scale and expertise to deliver alternative sourcing strategies and mitigate any potential risk in their supply chains.”

A 31-year industry veteran, the company added, Zhu brings deep expertise in international trade relations and supply chain for retail and consumer products. His vast industry experience includes chief sourcing and production officer at Gymboree, EVP for private brand and global sourcing at Michaels Stores Inc, VP of private brand and global sourcing at Office Depot, and VP for global sourcing at Hudson’s Bay Company.

Most recently, Zhu co-founded Cooper Aerobics Wellness Center in China, and prior to that, served as chairman and CEO of inQbrands, where he led the transition of the US subsidiary of China-based Focus Technology into a full-service brand and product agency.