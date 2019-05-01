Liam Payne named brand ambassador for Hugo

Hugo, the younger, edgier label of Hugo Boss' portfolio, has named former One Direction band member Liam Payne as its newest brand ambassador. Payne will collaborate with the brand and their creative director, Peter Deirowski, for a capsule collection, and will also be the face of the brand's bodywear collection.

The Hugo x Liam Payne collection will launch this fall, while the bodywear collection was launch for cruise 2020. Both campaigns will be shot by fashion photographer duo Mert & Marcus.

“I knew if I wanted to do something in fashion it should be with Hugo,” Payne said to WWD. “They design clothes that guys like me want to wear. Fashion started out as a hobby for me, but I’m loving being part of the creative process.”

His capsule collection with the brand will be released at Berlin Fashion Week with a presentation and concert. In the spirit of see-now-buy-now the collection will be immediately available after the event.

This is a first-of-its-kind partnership for Hugo Boss, as it is the first time a brand ambassador has had a say in creating an apparel line. In addition to his fashion endeavors, Payne is also working on new music that he plans on releasing on streaming services.

photo: via Liam Payne Facebook