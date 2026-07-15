Liam Price joins Beyond Nine as chief executive officer

UK apparel brand Beyond Nine has appointed Liam Price as its new chief executive officer. Price will step into the role this week to support Naomi Raybould, the founder of the label, in executing the brand vision of creating feel-good clothing designed for all stages of womanhood.

In the new leadership position, the executive will guide the brand through its next phase of commercial expansion. Price joins the company at a time marked by consistent year-over-year growth, a dedicated consumer base, and a strong digital footprint.

Extensive e-commerce and digital leadership

Price brings a wealth of digital retail experience to the brand, having spent over two decades working across various major fashion companies. Most recently, from October 2024 to May 2026, he served as the global e-commerce director for UK fashion brand AllSaints. In that position, Price was part of the global leadership team and held profit and loss responsibility for the digital operations of both AllSaints and menswear label John Varvatos.

Prior to that role, Price spent nearly four years as the digital director at lifestyle retailer FatFace, serving from January 2021 to September 2024. During this tenure, he acted as the digital lead driving significant online growth and latterly supported the migration of the brand to the Total Platform of Next Plc following its acquisition.

Career background across UK fashion retail

Earlier in the career, Price held the position of digital director at UK brand Oasis Fashion from October 2018 to August 2020. This followed a role as e-commerce director at luxury footwear and clothing brand LK Bennett between April 2017 and August 2018. Price also spent close to five years as the head of digital at UK retail label Warehouse Fashions.

Price entered the fashion industry through the management development program in merchandising at UK department store chain John Lewis & Partners, where he worked from June 2007 to September 2009. Subsequent positions included e-commerce assistant merchandiser at high street retailer Dorothy Perkins and e-commerce junior merchandiser at fast fashion brand New Look.

In addition to the executive roles, Price has served as an advisor to technology firm Adeptmind since May 2026 and acts as an ambassador for the Fashion Retail Academy, a UK-based industry education institution.

Commenting on the appointment via LinkedIn, Price stated: “Some opportunities simply feel different, and occasionally you meet people so impressive, so true to their values, that you just know you want to be part of the journey. With an impressive Instagram following, a fiercely loyal customer base and consistent YoY growth, Beyond Nine has something special—and it's only just getting started”.