Libby Wadle replaces Jan Singer as CEO of J.Crew

J.Crew Group has promoted Libby Wadle to chief executive officer of J.Crew and J.Crew Factory. She replaces Jan Singer, who had only served in the role since February of this year.

Singer is departing the company as she "has elected to pursue other endeavors," according to a press release.

"We thank Jan for her dedication and contributions to J.Crew and her partnership in leading the Company through a challenging year in our industry. We wish her the best in her future endeavors," Kevin Ulrich, chairman of the J.Crew board of directors, commented.

Wadle has been with J.Crew for the past 16 years. She most recently has been serving as chief executive of Madewell, and will continue her leadership responsibilities for the brand. Under her leadership, Madewell experienced significant and consistent growth.

During her time with the company, Wadle has climbed through the ranks, having also held roles such as president of the J.Crew brand, executive vice president of the J.Crew and executive vice president of retail and factory. When she first joined the company in 2004, Wadle was vice president of J.Crew Factory.

"To be successful in today's retail environment, brands must have a strong sense of purpose, deep connection with their customers, and an organizational structure that rewards creativity, agility and innovation," Wadle stated. "Moving forward as a company under unified leadership, we will harness the power of our collective platforms and talented teams to ensure our brands can continue to inspire and grow."