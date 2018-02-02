Liberty appoints Adil Mehboob-Khan its new CEO

Department store Liberty London has announced the appointment of Adil Mehboob-Khan its new Chief Executive Officer, reports Business of Fashion. Mehboob-Khan joins Liberty from Luxottica, where he also served as chief executive officer for two year.

Earlier Mehboob-Khan worked at FMCG company Proctor & Gamble for six years before joining the hair products group Wella as its chief executive in 2010.

At Liberty, Mehboob-Khan steps into the CEO’s position after the company’s managing director Ed Burstell left in October 2016. Though Janine Constanin-Russell joined the company as General Manager in September 2016 from Whistles, the company didn’t have a specific head, states Fashion Network.