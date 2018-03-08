Liberty appoints Rob Unsworth its new CFO

Liberty London has named Rob Unsworth as the company’s new chief financial officer, reports Retail Gazette.

He joins the business with over 20 years of experience in the retail sector, most recently as finance director of Debenhams.

The development follows after the luxury department store recently appointed Adil Mehboob-Khan its new Chief Executive Officer. Mehboob-Khan joined the company from Luxottica, where he had also served as chief executive officer for two years.

Picture:Facebook/Liberty London