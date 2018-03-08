Liberty appoints Rob Unsworth its new CFO

- Prachi Singh |
-
Liberty London has named Rob Unsworth as the company’s new chief financial officer, reports Retail Gazette.
He joins the business with over 20 years of experience in the retail sector, most recently as finance director of Debenhams.
The development follows after the luxury department store recently appointed Adil Mehboob-Khan its new Chief Executive Officer. Mehboob-Khan joined the company from Luxottica, where he had also served as chief executive officer for two years.
Picture:Facebook/Liberty London
More news
LATEST JOBS
Most read
-
Millennials prefer to buy less, buy better, buy authentic
-
Balenciaga looks to Angela Merkel for inspiration at Paris Fashion Week
-
Paris catwalk dazzles as Balmain leads charge of flash brigade
-
Oscars 2018: All the red carpet trends
-
Maximum Exposure: How brands court Hollywood in the run-up to awards season