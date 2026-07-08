Liberty expands Laura Simpson's role with chief marketing officer appointment

Liberty has appointed Laura Simpson as chief marketing officer of Liberty Group, expanding her responsibilities while she continues to serve as managing director of the retailer's beauty business, LBTY.

In the newly created role, Simpson will oversee Liberty's brand, marketing and customer strategy across the wider business, while continuing to lead the development of LBTY, the luxury beauty destination launched in 2023.

The appointment is effective immediately and forms part of Liberty's broader strategy to strengthen its brand, customer experience and long-term growth across luxury retail.

Simpson joined Liberty to establish the beauty platform, which has since expanded its brand portfolio and strengthened the retailer's position in the premium beauty market. Before joining Liberty, she held senior leadership roles at Procter & Gamble, Coty and The Wella Company.

Commenting on her appointment, Simpson said: "Having launched LBTY and seen the strong response from customers, I am excited to help shape the next chapter of growth for both the beauty business and the wider Liberty brand."

Chief executive officer, Adil Mehboob-Khan, added: "Laura has been instrumental in the successful launch and growth of LBTY, demonstrating an exceptional ability to combine commercial performance with brand-building and customer engagement."