Lids appoints Chase B as creative director

US sports retailer Lids has named DJ and producer Chase B as its new creative director. The appointment formalises a long-standing relationship between the Indianapolis-based company and the cultural tastemaker, who previously collaborated on several successful product launches.

In his new capacity, Chase B will oversee product collaborations and contribute to major brand campaigns throughout the year. His responsibilities include curating future partnerships for exclusive collections and developing specific product assortments for the LHD Houston location. Additionally, he will serve as a creative and trend consultant to influence the retailer's marketing initiatives.

Strategic alignment with streetwear culture

The partnership represents a significant step for Lids as it seeks to strengthen its position at the intersection of sports and streetwear. Chase B, who worked as a sales associate at a Lids store while attending Howard University, brings a personal history to the role.

“This partnership with Lids has always been special to me because it is personal,” said Chase B. He noted that stepping into the creative director role allows the brand to “bring together products and experiences that really connect with the culture.”

Lids Sports Group currently operates more than 2,000 retail locations across North America, Europe and Australia. The group manages several nameplates, including Locker Room by Lids and Fanzz, and maintains a presence within Macy's department stores.

Launch of MLB Colours collection

The announcement coincides with the debut of the Chase B x MLB ‘Colours’ New Era 59Fifty collection. The range features Major League Baseball (MLB) caps reimagined with bold pastel colour blocking and seasonal tones.

The collection includes designs for six teams: the Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Washington Nationals. Each cap features a woven interior label and multi-panel construction, retailing for 59.99 dollars.

The ‘Colours’ collection will be available exclusively through Lids online and at select brick and mortar locations starting March 21, 2026. To mark the launch, Chase B is scheduled to perform a DJ set at the Lids store in the Houston Galleria on the release date.