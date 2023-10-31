LIM College announces departure of president Elizabeth Marcuse, names successor

LIM college has announced the appointment of Ron Marshall as its new president.

The board of directors at fashion and business school LIM College in New York City has announced the departure of its president Elizabeth S. Marcuse. Retail executive Ron Marshall, who is also a member of the college’s board of directors, will take over the role of president, effective January 1, 2024.

On the same date, Marcuse will be named president emeritus of the US institution after serving as president for 21 years. She will also remain a member of the board of directors and the LIM fashion education board of directors, as per a news release sent out by LIM College.

Her successor, LIM College board member Ron Marshall has been active as a consultant and senior advisor to the college’s executive leadership team on strategic, financial and operational matters.

Apart from his work as an executive at LIM College, Marshall has served as CEO at three fortune 500 retail companies. From 2016 to 2019 he was CEO of Claire’s Stores Inc.

Ron Marshall to succeed Elizabeth Marcuse as president of LIM College

Announcing the news in a press release, William Borner, chair of the LIM College board of directors said: “Over her decades of leadership, the College has grown significantly in size, while still maintaining its position as the country’s premier institution focused on preparing tomorrow’s leaders in the business of fashion and lifestyle.”

He continued: “With the benefit of Liz’s vision and guidance, LIM is now a master’s degree granting institution, has expanded its range of academic program offerings to keep pace with a constantly changing field, modernized all its facilities, and welcomed a student body that is more racially, ethnically and geographically diverse, among many other achievements.”

Apart from her executive roles at LIM college, Marcuse is also vice chairperson of the board of trustees of the association of private colleges. She also previously received the BRAG’s Fashion Leadership Award for her “accomplishments in education and commitment to diversity and inclusion,” as per the release.

LIM College is an educational institution for fashion business and merchandising located in New York City. It was originally founded as the Laboratory Institute of Merchandising (LIM) in 1939 by Maxwell F. Marcuse before becoming LIM College in 2009.