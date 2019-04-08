Lindex names new director of logistics

Swedish fashion brand Lindex has names Johan Engen as its new director of logistics. Engen, who was most recently logistics manager at KappAhl, will join the company on August 19.

In a statement, Lindex describe Engen as being “a very driven and committed leader with a long and extensive experience within logistics,” as he has held several leading positions at DHL Supply Chain, among others as business development manager for the retail sector in the Nordics and commercial manager for the Swedish operations.

In his new role with Lindex he will be tasked with driving change management and development work within the fashion retailer’s logistics and supply chain, and he will also be a member of Lindex management group.

“I am very glad to present Johan Engen as new Director of Logistics and wish him a warm welcome to Lindex,” said Susanne Ehnbåge chief executive of Lindex in a statement. “Effective logistics is crucial for our continued profitability and sustainable growth. Johan, with his solid expertise and background, will be a very valuable addition to our business and have a key role in Lindex continued business development.”

Commenting on his appointment, Engen added: “It is a very exciting assignment and I look forward to getting to know Lindex and its customers. For me, successful logistics is about delivering great customer value through high delivery service and product availability, where speed and efficiency are at the centre. Lindex is growing with new channels and partners, and it’s going to be very interesting to be part of driving the development.”