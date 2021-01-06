Lindsay Peoples Wagner becomes editor in chief of The Cut

Lindsay Peoples Wagner has been named the new editor in chief of The Cut, the notable fashion vertical of New York Magazine. The 30-year-old editor replaces Stella Bugbee, who will stay on as an editor at large.

Wagner has spent the last two years as the editor in charge at Teen Vogue, where she was the youngest person to ever serve in such a role at Condé Nast. Prior to this, Wagner was a fashion market editor at The Cut for three years.

“I think Lindsay is and always was one of the most ambitious editors that I have ever encountered,” Bugbee told The New York Times. She added that Wagner had “a real perspective that stood out from the crowd.”

Wagner is a co-founder of the Black in Fashion Council, and has said that inclusivity be a top priority as she leads The Cut.

“Inclusivity - whether it be race, ethnicity, sexuality, any difference in background - I think it’s really important to hear different voices and different walks of life and how people are able to continue to be resilient throughout this crazy tough pandemic time in our world,” she told The New York Times.