Linksoul names PGA star Bubba Watson as brand ambassador

California-based Linksoul Apparel has named professional golfer and two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson as its new brand ambassador.

The PGA star will appear in the brand's global advertising, marketing and social media campaigns, while also wearing Linksoul apparel on and off the course.

“Bubba is a great person, who also happens to be one of the best golfers in the world. He symbolizes everything our brand stands for and we're stoked to partner with him," said co-founder John Ashworth in a statement. “Bubba's values align perfectly with our core mission of giving back to the community, while truly living and exploring life outside of golf.”

Watson commented: “I've been paying close attention to what John and Linksoul have been doing over the years and I felt like this was the right time to get more involved with the brand. I love that their mission extends beyond golf and represents a lifestyle beyond the course. I'm excited for this new chapter in my life and I'm excited to be a part of the Linksoul team supporting their brand ethos.”