Lisa Butler departs Jigsaw shortly after appointment

British fashion retailer Jigsaw's global retail director, Lisa Butler has announced her departure, only weeks after she joined the company. Butler, who previously held leadership positions at British footwear brand Russell & Bromley and British beauty label Trinny London, shared the news of her resignation via a social media post.

The executive cited a misalignment with the professional environment as the primary reason for her exit. Butler stated that throughout her 30 years in the industry, she has maintained that commercial success must be accompanied by respect and integrity. “Ultimately, I did not feel that the environment was the right fit for me to continue and do my best work,” Butler noted, adding that these values remain non-negotiables in her leadership approach.

Prior to her brief tenure at Jigsaw, Butler served as the global retail director for Russell & Bromley. Prior to that, during her six and a half years at the beauty brand Tinny London, she was instrumental in transitioning the digital-first business into physical retail and overseeing international expansion. Her professional background also includes a role as regional manager for British beauty retailer Space NK, where she managed diverse portfolios within the premium sector.

Strategic expansion continues amid leadership change

Despite the sudden change in its retail leadership, Jigsaw is moving forward with an ambitious brick and mortar expansion strategy. The retailer has instructed property agency Colliers to identify 10 new store sites across central London and the wider UK. Jigsaw managing director Tikki Godley confirmed to industry publication Drapers that the retailer intends to increase its existing store portfolio by nearly a quarter.

Currently, Jigsaw operates 43 stores across the UK. The expansion plans follow the successful reopening of the 2,300 sq. ft. flagship on Kensington High Street in October, which underwent extensive renovations after originally opening in 1988.

In addition to its standalone brick and mortar stores, the brand maintains a significant wholesale and concession presence. Jigsaw currently operates 28 concessions within department stores including John Lewis and Fenwick in the UK, as well as Arnotts in Ireland.