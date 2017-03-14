Lisa Montague is the new CEO of Aspinal of London

Lisa Montague will be taking up the CEO’s role from September 2017 at luxury accessories label Aspinal of London, says The Industry London report.

Former Loewe president and CEO, Montague replaces Sarah Rotheram, who has been with the company for the last three years. Before her stint with Spanish LVMH-owned luxury group Loewe, Montague was chief operating officer of Mulberry. At Aspinal of London, the brand that boasts of Duchess of Cambridge as its fan, she will be joined by former Mulberry Europe managing director Nick Roberts as the non-executive director.

Founded by Iain Burton in 2001, the current Chairman of the company, Aspinal of London sold a 20percent stake to family investment office Four Seasons earlier this year. The company had said that this investment would assist the company open doors to more stores in the Middle East and the UK. The new UK flagships are expected to roll out at the St James’s district and in Edinburgh, the report adds.

Picture:Facebook/Aspinal of London