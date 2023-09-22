Lívia Pinent takes on role of contextual studies lecturer at Amsterdam Fashion Academy

The Amsterdam Fashion Academy (AFA) has appointed Portuguese fashion professional Lívia Pinent as a lecturer of its contextual studies course which is part of both bachelor programmes offered by the academy; fashion design and fashion business and innovation.

Pinent announced the news via a post shared on her LinkedIn page. In the post she talks about her first day as a contextual studies lecturer. She expresses her enthusiasm about her new role, describing it as a “pretty fun” experience to create the classes for AFA’s students.

In her post, she also summarises what she covered with her students on the day of her first contextual studies class and her plans for future lessons as well as end-of-year goals for the course overall.

Apart from her new role at Amsterdam Fashion Academy, the fashion educator also works as digital professor of research at the European initiative Digital Fashion Group, collaboration between the fields of fashion education and technology, where she started in May 2021.

Lívia Pinent, new lecturer of AFA's contextual studies course

As the institution’s digital professor of research she collaborates with the Digital Fashion Group Academy in creating a “fresh approach to academic methodology” for the future of fashion education, as per the description on her LinkedIn profile page.

In addition, Pinent previously worked at London-based content and learning platform Halo Ethnographic Bureau for the promotion of ethnographic thinking, of which she is the co-founder.

She also founded the research and strategy agency Fashion Culture Innovation Bureau, based in Amsterdam, where she has occupied the position of head of innovation since December 2020.

Lívia Pinent took on her new role at AFA in September.