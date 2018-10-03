Liz Rodbell hired at Steve Madden

Liz Rodbell, former president of Lord & Taylor, has found herself a new home with Steven Madden Ltd. The company has announced they have hired her as group president of retail, accessories, and licensing, a newly created position.

“Liz is a strong and inspiring leader and a highly respected merchant,” said Steve Madden chairman and CEO Ed Rosenfeld, in a statement to Footwear News. “Her passion for product makes her a great fit for our organization. I’m extremely excited to welcome Liz onto our senior leadership team, and I’m confident that her vision, experience and consumer knowledge will be invaluable assets supporting our growth initiatives.”

Rodbell left Lord & Taylor in 2018, and prior to that she had been focused on getting the department store chain to take a more omnichannel approach to business in the changing retail landscape. She was the driving force behind the retailers new partnership with Walmart.

“I am very excited to join one of the most innovative and fashion-forward companies in the industry,” Rodbell said in a statement to Footwear News regarding her new role. “I am energized by the strong team and have tremendous respect for both Steve, an unparalleled creative genius and entrepreneur, and Ed, a strategic thinker and dynamic leader.”