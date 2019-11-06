Loewe CFO departs for Vodafone Spain

Spanish luxury fashion and leather goods brand Loewe has announced that Eloy Rodrigo, its chief financial officer, will be parting with the company to lead the finance department at Vodafone Spain.

Rodrigo joined the LVMH-owned brand in 2016 after working with Givenchy, another luxury brand owned by the parent company. There, he served as the director of finance from 2008 to 2012.

According to Fashion Network, the financial executive began his career at Arthur Anderson before becoming the senior controller at Toys R Us in Southern Europe in 2002. Three years later, he led the finance department at French fragrance company Marionnaud.