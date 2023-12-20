Looking back: Top 2023 interviews not to miss

Lena-Sophie Röper, Zalando’s director of Designer & Luxury

Christian Wijnants, creative director of Maison Ullens

Gizem McDuff, founder of House of Blueberry

Lisa Collier, Under Armour’s former chief product officer

Robert Rodriguez, founder and creative director of Kolston

Robert Rodriguez during the debut of Koltson at New York Fashion Week AW23. Credits: Koltson, Rodin Banica

Jody Plows, CEO of Nobody’s Child

Erik Troost, director of corporate communication, engagement and sustainability at L’Oréal

Matthijs van der Meulen, Sneakerness co-CEO

Javier Goyeneche, founder and president of Ecoalf

Javier Goyeneche. Credits: Ecoalf

Peter Graschi, Arena CEO

Valentina Visconti Prasca, Yoox managing director

Kirsty Koeghan, global general manager of Pre-Loved Fashion at Ebay UK

Earl Pickens, Von Dutch creative director

Creative director of Von Dutch Paris Earl Pickens. Credits: GONZALO MARROQUIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

William Pak, CEO of Esprit

Paul Dillinger, VP, head of global product innovation at Levi Strauss & Co.

Anonymous, archive manager at major Parisian fashion house

Anonymous, marketing manager of BAPE

Pierre-Arnaud Grenade, CEO of Ba&sh

Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, CEO of Marimekko

Marc Maurer, On co-CEO

Marc Maurer, On co-CEO. Credits: On

Hanushka Toni, CEO and founder of Sellier

Todd Kahn, CEO and brand president of Coach

Markus Finke, New Era’s country manager for DACH and Denmark

This year has been a big one for executive shifts, sustainable movements and creative revelations, as evidenced by the slew of notable interviews that took place on the FashionUnited platform. Here, we have collected those of managers, CEOs and founders to look back and, in many cases, look forward to the year ahead.Zalando’s extensive offering has been curated to cater to a vast audience. In this interview, Röper discusses how choices are made based on current macroeconomic circumstances and the marketplace’s goal to become increasingly gender-fluid.Months ahead of the untimely death of founder Myriam Ullens de Schooten Whettnall, Maison Ullens had announced its newest creative director to be Belgian designer Christian Wijnants. At the time of his appointment, FashionUnited spoke to Wijnants on his collaboration with the brand, as well as his vision of Belgian fashion and the luxury industry.At a time when the future of the metaverse had come into question amid the spiralling of associated big tech firms, digital fashion brands like House of Blueberry were standing strong, continuing to resonate strongly with their young consumer group in thriving virtual environments. Founder of the brand, Gizem McDuff, spoke on how she incorporated inclusivity authentically into the company’s operations and listened to the end user to cement the Blueberry’s future.Being a woman in a male-dominated environment, while initially presented as a challenge, can actually come with a plethora of opportunities, as shown by Under Armour’s – now former – chief product officer, Lisa Collier. In her conversation with FashionUnited, Collier discussed the sportswear brand’s product strategy, the use of data in design and the rapid casualisation of garments in this field.Amid the ongoing shifts in New York’s local industry, veteran designer Robert Rodriguez rose from the ranks this year with the launch of his own brand Kolston. Following the debut of the label’s first line at AW23 New York Fashion Week, Rodriquez spoke on the current move towards smaller scale production and how creative sectors are increasingly merging to support one another during trying times.Marks & Spencers-backed Nobody’s Child has been on the verge of a global expansion this year, bolstering its sustainable image in order to appeal to a wider audience. CEO Jody Plows discussed the steps of such growth, while reiterating the brand’s commitment to circular adoption.Even the largest multinationals have faced struggles with the integration of actionable and efficient sustainability goals, and this remains true of the beauty giant L’Oréal. For the company’s Erik Troost, however, a clear strategy – largely revolving around rethinking our relationship with water – is a good first step. The director shared his insight into L’Oréal’s ongoing sustainable transformation following a presentation at the company’s Benelux headquarters.2023 made it clear that the sneaker market was a central player among the fashion industry as a whole. Matthijs van der Meulen shared his perspective on the opportunities that are arising for smaller brands as they become more serious competition for the overarching giants in this category.Spanish brand Ecoalf is continuing to push ahead with its global expansion, alongside its efforts to become emission-free, two goals that founder and president Javier Goyeneche discussed in this interview made ahead of its first LA store opening.Swimwear specialist Arena took to Pitti Uomo in summer to share its latest collaboration with Woolmark as part of its 50th anniversary celebration. At the trade fair, CEO of the Italian brand Peter Graschi discussed the current state of the swimwear market and shared plans on the future.The topic of artificial intelligence (AI) has been inescapable the past year, yet it is rarely spoken on how the fast developing technology is being implemented into the organisation of fashion brands. Yoox, however, was among the few preparing to step into these uncharted waters, as evidenced by the launch of its 8 by Yoox brand, which brings together both AI and environmental values to define its storytelling.One of the biggest fashion partnerships in the UK for the past two years has been that between Ebay and reality TV show Love Island. It was the first time such a series had adopted secondhand fashion into its norm, and has contributed to a notable push towards circular shopping practices among its large audience. Ebay’s Kirsty Koeghan discussed this impact and more when speaking to FashionUnited.Von Dutch made its return in 2020, just ahead of the resurgence in 2000s fashion, an era in which its headwear held cultural prominence. The brand’s return to the luxury market came with Parisian flair, taking up a base in the city’s fashion week in order to leverage the European luxury market. Creative director Earl Pickens talked on Von Dutch’s return, its plans and consumer response so far.In response to declining profits and waning consumer demand, Esprit has set about taking a 180 turn on its strategy, preparing itself for a major relaunch and a return to its ‘California cool’ heritage. The brand’s CEO spoke on the company’s journey so far and what to expect from the renewed Esprit.Levi’s 501 jeans are the epitome of iconic design, a signature part of the Americana brand’s identity and a denim look that has remained relevant for decades. Following the introduction of the ‘Plant-Based 501’, FashionUnited spoke to the brand’s sustainability expert Paul Dillinger on future plans to continue implementing sustainability into design.A luxury house’s archive manager is a mysterious job that rarely gets a place in the spotlight, yet plays a large role in the reputation of such brands and the cultural institutions it works with. The tasks and responsibilities held by such individuals are unveiled in FashionUnited’s interview with an anonymous member of a Parisian fashion house, who spoke on her day-to-day life.BAPE has become an iconic name in streetwear, leading the way for 30 years through notable collaborations and a backlog of cultural “moments”. It celebrated the milestone year by returning to its birth city of Tokyo for the annual fashion week, where it showcased an expansive collection that provided a summary of all it has achieved so far.Sustainability has been on the lips of every fashion professional this year, as pressure on the industry to clean up its look begins to weigh down. While the environment hasn’t always been at the core of French fashion brand Ba&sh, CEO Pierre-Arnaud Grenade spoke at length of what is being done within its operations to ensure that efforts are increasingly accelerated.As Marimekko’s 60th anniversary looms, the Finnish brand has been leveraging its current exposure to bring forth a modernised take on the brand that hopes to appeal to a wider audience. Evidence of such can already be found in recent store openings and a cohort of collaborations, with more yet to come, as outlined by CEO Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko.Leaning on the current strength of the sportswear market, On has set itself ambitious growth targets for the next few years, planning out significant expansions across multiple markets and bolstering its wholesale strategy to secure various retail partners. Next to this, co-CEO Marc Maurer outlined the importance of also establishing an efficient and effective circular economy in order to cement fashion’s sustainable future.As resale platforms continue to detach themselves from the turbulent and increasingly controversial fast fashion sector, questions have risen surrounding the opportunities that come from banning such brands from their offering. It is these opportunities that the CEO of Sellier, which has since its inception solely emphasised high-end and luxury brands, touched on in her interview, as well as what the possible implications are in the realm of environmental considerations.Despite the fluctuating interest in luxury seen among US consumers, Tapestry is continuing to bet on this audience, particularly those located on the west coast. In order to cater to this group, the luxury conglomerate opened a new fulfilment centre in North Las Vegas, in the hope that closer distribution and more efficient operations would help in capturing a larger percentage of these individuals. Speaking on the opening, Coach CEO Todd Kahn shared insights into how he believes this facility will bolster Tapestry’s relationship with the consumer.While reporting what is said has been a “record year” for New Era, the hatmaker has no plans to slow down in 2024, with the country manager for DACH and Denmark sharing plans for the market and the brand’s current sales strategy, both designed in a bid to continue the surge in sales.