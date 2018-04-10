Lord & Taylor president Elizabeth Rodbell steps down

After serving the HBC-owned department store Lord & Taylor for over 30 years, president Elizabeth Rodbell has decided to leave the business at the end of this month, reports Footwear News.

Along with her role at Lord & Taylor, Rodbell was also associated with Hudson’ Bay in Canada as president before quitting the position in June 2017 as part of a the senior leadership changes at HBC. Before stepping into the president’s role at Lord & Taylor and Hudson’s Bay, she had served as EVP chief merchant for both since 2012.

After completing the executive training program at Abraham & Straus, Rodbell joined Lord & Taylor in 1985 as a dress buyer and grew through the ranks to become president of the department chain.

Lord & Taylor is however staring at an uncertain future with HBC selling much of its New York flagship to office company WeWork in October, for 850 million dollars. The company had announced that by 2019, the 650,000-sq. ft. are of the building will be transformed into office space with just 150,000 sq. ft. left for the Lord & Taylor store.

Picture:Facebook/Lord & Taylor