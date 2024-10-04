Lori Burgher joins Arbonne as chief marketing and growth officer

Wellness and beauty firm Arbonne International has appointed Lori Burgher as its new chief marketing and growth officer.

The company said in a release that Burgher is already leading Arbonne's marketing efforts, focusing on high-impact strategies to drive customer engagement and solidify Arbonne's position as a leader in sustainable, ethical wellness and beauty products.

With over 25 years of experience, Burgher has led marketing campaigns and growth initiatives for companies in both domestic and international markets. Her expertise encompasses brand management, digital experience, customer relationship management, and data-driven decision-making.

Commenting on her new role, Lori Burgher said: "With new product formulations, cutting-edge technology, and a dedicated focus on sustainability, I look forward to collaborating with our teams to position Arbonne for sustained growth and innovation."

At Arbonne, Burgher will be responsible for steering the creation of the company’s product innovation strategy, marketing plans, managing brand visibility initiatives, and employing data analytics to enhance customer experiences.

"Lori's appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Arbonne as we expand in the wellness industry. Her customer-focused, data-driven approach will help Arbonne maintain its leadership while adapting to the evolving needs of our customers and markets," added Jen Orlando, Arbonne CEO.