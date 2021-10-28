Loro Piana names new CEO

Loro Piana has a new CEO at the helm. Damien Bertrand has been named the luxury brand’s new CEO, effective November 15. The news was reported by WWD.

Bertrand is currently at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton working at Dior as managing director of Christian Dior Couture in Paris. He works with the creative and management teams for women’s, men’s, and children’s wear.

Bertrand succeed Fabio d’Angelantonio, who has been Loro Piana’s CEO for five years. LVMH acquired an 80 percent stake in Loro Piana back in 2013 for 2 billion euros.