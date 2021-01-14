Louis Vuitton names new commercial activities chief

Louis Vuitton has named David Ponzo their new commercial activities chief. Ponzo will succeed Anthony Ledru, who after LVMH’s final acquisition of Tiffany, was named the jewelry brand’s chief executive officer. Ponzo’s appointment was effective as of January 7.

In his new role, Ponzo will be responsible for Louis Vuitton’s network of 460 physical stores and e-commerce, as well as store planning and client relations. He joined Louis Vuitton in 2016 leading the brand’s Japan operations. Previously, he worked at Swatch Group.

Louis Vuitton’s major focus right now is growth in markets that saw a strong rebound after the strictest coronavirus restrictions namely China. For 2021, luxury brands are hoping the rollout of a coronavirus vaccine will lead to more customers engaging in in-store shopping, thereby boosting brick-and-mortar sales.