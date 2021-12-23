Louis Vuitton names new communications director

Louis Vuitton will be starting off the new year with a new communications director at the helm. Youssef Marquis has been named to the position, succeeding Benjamin Cercio, who exited the brand last month.

Marquis will be based in Paris and will report to Stefano Cantino, vice president of communications and events at Louis Vuitton. In addition to press activities, Marquis will also be responsible for celebrity, VIP, and influencer relations, as well as fashion events.

Marquis graduated with a degree in business communication from École des Hautes Etudes en Sciences de l’Information et de la Communication, beginning his career in 2009 at Givenchy, another LVMH-owned brand. He would eventually be promoted to communications director of Givenchy.