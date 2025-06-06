Louis Vuitton names new senior vice president of image and communication

Louis Vuitton has a new senior vice president, image and communication.

The french luxury house has appointed Carole Bildé to the role, according to a company memo obtained by Women’s Wear Daily. Bildé will assume her new role on Tuesday, the same day Damien Bertrand steps into his position as deputy chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton. She will report directly to Bertrand.

She joins the French luxury house from Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, another brand within the LVMH portfolio, where she has served as chief marketing and communication officer for the past six and a half years. At Louis Vuitton, she will succeed Blake Harrop, who, according to the memo, “will be taking on new responsibilities within the group.”

In her new position, Bildé will be responsible for leading the brand’s image and communication strategy, with the aim of amplifying Louis Vuitton’s global influence and further cementing its status as a leader in the luxury sector. She will work closely with her dedicated teams to achieve this vision, as reported by WWD.

FashionUnited has reached out to Louis Vuitton for comment.