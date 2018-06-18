Louis Vuitton’s head of PR joins Acne Studios as global communications director

Acne Studios, one of the fastest growing luxury companies in 2017 , has hired Edouard Schneider, Louis Vuitton’s head of press and public relations, as its global communications director. Schneider has joined the Swedish fashion house from June 11.

The company announced Schneider will now be based in Stockholm. He will report to chief executive officer Mattias Magnusson and director of marketing and image Lotta Nilsson.

Schneider has plenty of experience working for luxury fashion houses. Prior to working at Louis Vuitton, Schneider served as communications director at Maison Martin Margiela between 2012 and 2014, and held the same position at Sonia Rykiel from 2004 to 2012. He has also worked as press and PR director at Givenchy and Swarovski, according to his Linkedin profile.