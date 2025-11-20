Louis Vuitton women's accessories director departs
Johnny Coca, fashion director for women’s leather goods, jewellery, sunglasses and accessories at Louis Vuitton, is parting ways with the French fashion house after five and a half years.
Louis Vuitton confirmed his departure to trade magazine Women’s Wear Daily (WWD). Coca joined the brand in May 2020 following nearly five years as creative director at British leather goods specialist Mulberry.
His move to Louis Vuitton marked a return to the LVMH group: from 2010 to mid-2015, he served as head design director for leather goods, shoes and accessories under creative chief Phoebe Philo, and before that, he began his career at the maison as a leather goods designer from 1996 to 2000.
Coca’s next steps have not yet been disclosed.
