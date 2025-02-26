Lucie and Luke Meier End Collaboration with Jil Sander

A few hours after the presentation of the fall winter 2025 collection , in Milan, during the second day of fashion week, Jil Sander announces the divorce from the two creative directors Lucie and Luke Meier who "have mutually decided that this collection will be the last of their collaboration".

The one presented today in Milan is their latest collection for Jil Sander

Renzo Rosso, president of Otb Group, owner of the Jil Sander brand, "would like to thank Lucie and Luke for their vision, passion for excellence and dedication to the brand," the statement reads.

"The designers would like to take this opportunity to express their deepest gratitude to Otb and the Jil Sander teams who have consistently dedicated their energy, passion and talent to this project, and are proud of the work done alongside such wonderful people. A special thanks also goes to Mr. Rosso," said Lucie and Luke Meier, who have led the brand's creative direction since 2017.

Since the beginning of February, Serge Brunschwig has been the new CEO of the label founded in 1968 by Jil Sander. The brand is present worldwide with a network of 70 boutiques and is available in more than 300 multi-brand retailers.

Brunschwig has a long career in the international luxury sector. He joined LVMH in 1995 and over the years has held positions of responsibility in various companies of the French group. He was CEO and President of Fendi, President of Dior Homme, COO of Christian Dior Couture and CEO of Celine, in addition to having held international management positions at Louis Vuitton and Sephora.