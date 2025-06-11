Luke Day named Editor-in-Chief of British men's publication Man About Town

Luxury men's biannual Man About Town has appointed Luke Day as its new Editor-in-Chief, effective immediately. The move forms part of Visual Talent’s wider strategy to evolve the publication across both print and digital platforms.

Day, a well-known figure in men’s fashion media, has held senior roles at Arena Homme+, British GQ, and GQ Style and brings over two decades of industry experience to the role.

“Print is in my DNA,” Day shared in a press release from the publication. “I intend to evolve Man About Town’s legacy with a bold, luxurious vision — delivering zeitgeist talent, cultural heat, and fashion that defines the modern man about town.”

The first issue under his editorial leadership will be released in October 2025. A revamped digital platform is also set to launch in July.

Visual Talent CEO Carl Tallents welcomed the appointment, praising Day’s “unrivalled eye for all things sartorial” and expressing excitement for the brand’s next chapter.