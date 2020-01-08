Lulu Guinness names Sandra Mertens-Lusting as chief executive

British accessories brand Lulu Guinness London has appointed Sandra Mertens-Lustig as its chief executive, as it looks to continue to push forward with growth plans.

Mertens-Lustig, who has worked for brands including Ralph Lauren, Kenzo and Coach, will join Lulu Guinness on January 13, from Agent Provocateur, where she held the role of commercial director before becoming the brand’s managing director, post its acquisition by Four Holdings in 2017.

Commenting on her appointment, Mertens-Lustig, said in a statement: “I’m honoured to join Lulu Guinness and look forward to bringing a fresh and exciting global perspective to this iconic British brand. The exceptional opportunity to further Lulu Guinness’ rich creative legacy and join the incredible talent within Lulu Guinness, is truly inspiring and exciting.”

Lulu Guinness London added that Mertens-Lustig is joining the company at a “pivotal moment” for the brand, as the accessories label known for its red lip motif has reconfigured its team over the last year, which has included the appointment of David Hodgson as creative director in 2018, as the British brand looks to re-establish itself.

James McArthur, chairman of Lulu Guinness London, added: “Lulu and I are absolutely delighted with the imminent arrival of Sandra. This marks the next major step in the journey that we embarked on together in 2018 to re-energise the Lulu Guinness business. Sandra will be an outstanding partner to David’s creative strengths and natural commercial instinct, and an inspirational leader for the business.”

The statement goes on to add that Mertens-Lustig will bring with her “extensive global experience”, as well as her wealth of knowledge and experience of balancing the creative and commercial business side to Lulu Guinness.

The new chief executive role at Lulu Guinness was created after Paul Spinks stepped down as managing director. Spinks will join the board as a non-executive director.

He will sit on the board alongside Lisa Montague who joined as a non-executive director in early 2019. The former chief executive of Loewe and Aspinal of London and chief operating officer at Mulberry is currently chief executive of international luxury interior furnishings group Walker Greenbank.

Image: courtesy of Lulu Guinness London