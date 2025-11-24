Lululemon Americas head exits, names new CCO

Canadian activewear brand Lululemon has announced that its president of the Americas and global guest innovation, Celeste Burgoyne, is due to exit the company “for a new opportunity outside of the industry”.

According to a press release, Burgoyne will remain in her position until the end of December 2025 to ensure a smooth transition.

Burgoyne joined Lululemon in 2006, initially as general manager of US operations before taking up roles of increasing responsibility. She became the company’s first president in 2020.

Alongside the announcement of Burgoyne’s departure, Lululemon has also named André Maestrini president and chief commercial officer, effective immediately. Maestrini will report to CEO, Calvin McDonald.

In the dual role, Maestrini, who joined Lululemon in 2021 as executive vice president of international, has been tasked with integrated oversight of all of Lululemon’s regions, stores and digital channels, globally.

He will take responsibility for the brand’s global commercial strategy, with which it is focusing on continued market expansion and revenue generation.

Prior to Lululemon, Maestrini had been at Adidas in various senior roles for 14 years, including general manager positions, through which he was credited with helping to grow the company’s sports categories and regional markets.