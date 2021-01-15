Lululemon appoints Blanca Gonzalez as new head merchant

Lululemon has hired former Nike executive Blanca Gonzales to lead its merchandising strategy. Gonzalez will join the athleticwear label on February first as SVP of global merchandising.

Gonzalez had spent nearly two decades with Nike, holding various roles in merchandising and general management. Most recently, she served as vice president and general manager of Nike North America in Los Angeles, leading the Nike and Jordan brands' key city vision.

At Lululemon, Gonzalez will work to further expand product, awareness and consumer-base across North America, EMEA, and APAC markets.

“We’re thrilled to have Blanca join and lead our Merchandising team with her decades of experience and results in technical apparel,” Sun Choe, Lululemonn's chief product officer, commented in a statement. “She brings strong people-first leadership and a global mindset that will allow us to both expand into international markets and continue our trajectory in North America.