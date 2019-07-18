Lululemon appoints Stephanie Ferris to its board of directors

Lululemon Athletica Inc. has announced that Stephanie Ferris, Chief Financial Officer of payment processing player Worldpay Inc., has been appointed to the company’s board of directors, effective immediately.

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to join Lululemon’s board of directors during this exciting phase of global growth. I have great admiration for all that lululemon has achieved and feel passionate about the company’s vision and purpose,” said Ferris in a statement.

The company said, at omni-channel commerce company Worldpay, Ferris is responsible for transforming the U.S. payment processor to a fintech leader around the world. Previously, Ferris served as Vantiv’s CFO, where she had responsibility for accounting, treasury, financial planning & analysis and M&A. She began her career in public accounting at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Picture:Lululemon website