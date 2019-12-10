Lululemon COO Stuart Haselden steps down

Lululemon Athletica Inc. has announced that Stuart Haselden, Chief Operating Officer and EVP, International, will leave the company, effective January 10, 2020, in order to assume a leadership position outside of the apparel industry. The company said in a statement that Chief Technology Officer, Julie Averill and Chief Supply Chain Officer, Ted Dagnese will join the company’s senior leadership team, reporting to the company’s CEO Calvin McDonald effective immediately.

“We’re grateful for Stuart’s leadership and commitment to Lululemon, and we appreciate the role he played to build our infrastructure and support our international growth. He’s helped us develop senior leaders across the organization, who are ready and able to take on additional responsibilities. We wish Stuart well as he begins his next chapter,” said Calvin McDonald, Chief Executive Officer of Lululemon.

The company added that Haselden joined Lululemon in 2015 as chief financial officer and was one of three leaders who guided the company during its CEO search last year. In support of its long-term growth strategy to quadruple its international business by 2023, Lululemon has begun an external search for the position of EVP, International and while the search is underway, the company’s leaders in APAC and EMEA will report to McDonald and Celeste Burgoyne, EVP of Americas and Global Guest Innovation, respectively.

Picture:Facebook/Lululemon