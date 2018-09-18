Lululemon elevates Sun Choe to Chief Product Officer

Lululemon Athletica Inc. has announced the promotion of Sun Choe to the role of Chief Product Officer. The company said, Choe had joined Lululemon in 2016 as senior vice president of global merchandising and subsequently assumed expanded responsibilities for all product functions on an interim basis.

Commenting on Choe’s new role at Lululemon, Calvin McDonald, the company’s Chief Executive Officer said in a statement: “Sun has a proven track record leading world class product teams and her leadership has helped fuel our current success. I’m confident this is just the beginning of what Sun and her team will create for our guests.”

“I’m excited to continue the great work of our talented teams across design and merchandising as we extend our industry shaping product innovation,” added Choe.

Prior to joining Lululemon, Choe served as chief global product merchant at Marc Jacobs and also served in senior merchandising roles at Urban Outfitters, West Elm, and Madewell.

Picture:Lululemon website