Lululemon names Calvin McDonald its new Chief Executive Officer

Lululemon Athletica Inc. has appointed Calvin McDonald to serve as Chief Executive Officer, effective August 20, 2018. The company said, for the past five years, McDonald served as president and CEO of Americas for Sephora, within the LVMH family of global luxury brands. On joining the company, he will also become a member of Lululemon’s board of directors.

“Calvin McDonald has an impressive track record leading organizations through periods of significant growth and innovation. He is the ideal match for the Lululemon brand and culture given his strong consumer mindset, performance-driven approach, and success developing people,” said Glenn Murphy, Chairman of Lululemon’s board of directors in a statement.

Calvin McDonald is the new CEO of Lululemon

The company added that under McDonald’s leadership, Sephora delivered double-digit growth year after year, expanded its product offerings, created new digital platforms and store experiences, and expanded in global markets, including Brazil and Mexico, as it became the recognized market leader in North and South America.

“I’m joining Lululemon at an exciting time, with the brand’s strong business momentum, guest loyalty and passionate employees,” added McDonald.

The company further said that Murphy will now return to serving as non-executive Chairman of the board and the three executives, Celeste Burgoyne, Stuart Haselden and Sun Choe, who guided the day-to-day operations of Lululemon since February will report to McDonald.

Prior to joining Sephora in 2013, McDonald spent two years as president and CEO of Sears Canada. Lululemon said, he also honed a broad range of retail and leadership skills during a 17-year period at Loblaw Companies Ltd., the largest retailer in Canada. Among his management roles at Loblaws, McDonald led a business unit with approximately 40,000 employees responsible for 15 billion dollars in annual revenue and expanded the President’s Choice private label brand.

Picture:Lululemon website