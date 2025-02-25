Lululemon names Lewis Hamilton is latest ambassador

Canadian activewear brand Lululemon has named seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton as its newest brand ambassador.

From February 25 onwards, Lululemon will provide apparel and accessories for Hamilton's training, recovery, and lifestyle needs while working together with the driver on future design and global advocacy work.

"Lululemon product is such high quality, looks amazing, and ultimately delivers the performance I need it to," said Hamilton in a statement on the partnership. "I'm excited to partner with a brand that embraces a holistic approach to wellness. Together, we want to inspire our communities to be the best versions of themselves."

Hamilton joins Lululemon's growing roster of ambassadors, which includes leading athletes such as PGA golfers Min Woo Lee and Max Homa; ATP tennis pro Frances Tiafoe and WTA tennis pro Leylah Fernandez; NFL Wide Receiver DK Metcalf; NBA player Jordan Clarkson; and NHL player Connor Bedard.

Under the new partnership, Hamilton is set to collaborate with Lululemon's Research and Innovation, Design, and Development teams on upcoming products. He will also work with the brand's Center for Social Impact together with his global foundation, Mission 44, to "empower the next generation and build a fairer, more inclusive future."

"I'm thrilled to welcome Lewis to the Lululemon collective as our newest ambassador. Lewis is a game-changer in every sense of the word. His relentless commitment to performance, well-being, and impact align completely with what we stand for at Lululemon," said Nikki Neuburger, Lululemon's chief brand & product activation officer, in a statement. "We're excited to partner with him to innovate, inspire, and create positive change together."

In his role as ambassador, Hamilton also stars in Lululemon's new "No Holding Back" campaign, which highlights the commitment and work behind leading training while showcasing the brand's latest men's apparel collection.