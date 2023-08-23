Lulus appoints Kelly McCarthy to the board of directors

California-based, digitally native womenswear brand Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings has expanded the size of its board of directors from 10 to 11 directors with the appointment of Kelly McCarthy as a Class I director.

Crystal Landsem, chief executive officer of Lulus, said in a statement: “We are pleased to announce the addition of Kelly McCarthy to our board of directors. Kelly’s rich experience across various channels and organisations will be an important perspective as we continue to focus on driving brand awareness and visibility in our business.”

McCarthy, who worked at Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy advising across their global brands, brings with her significant tech, product and consumer experience, explains Lulus. Before LVMH, McCarthy held various leadership roles at Nike overseeing aspects of product creation, distribution, development and marketing.

Commenting on her appointment, McCarthy added: “I’m excited to be joining the board of directors in the early stages of Lulus’ life as a public company. There are significant opportunities for development and growth as the brand optimizes and scales over the next few years, and I’m looking forward to collaborating with management and the Board on the strategic initiatives underway.”

Lulus is a customer-driven, digitally native fashion brand for women that places customer service and a personalised shopping experience at the forefront by developing styles with the customer in mind, using direct consumer feedback and insights to refine its products.