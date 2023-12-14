LVMH appoints Claire de Coincy as head of human resources at holding company

French luxury goods group Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) has appointed Claire de Coincy as human resources director of its holding company with immediate effect. The human resources expert most recently worked as HR director at the fashion house Chloé.

In her new role at LVMH, she will determine the holding firm's human resources strategy and continue to drive forward the change that has been taking place at the company and among all of its employees for several years, the group said in a statement on the business platform Linkedin.

“I am pleased to welcome Claire to the group’s human resources team,” Chantal Gaemperle, LVMH’s executive vice president of human resources and synergies, said in a statement. “I know that with her wealth of experience and diverse skills, she will support and accelerate important projects that continue to gain momentum.”