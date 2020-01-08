LVMH appoints Hélène Valade as Environmental Development Director

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has announced the appointment of Hélène Valade as Environmental Development Director, effective January 6, 2020. Valade will report to Antoine Arnault, who apart from his positions as board director and Head of communication and image of the group, will also oversee the environment department. Past environment director, Sylvie Benard, who has served with the company for last 26 years, will retire from the position later this year.

“Respect for the environment is an essential subject for the group given the multiple dimensions that create strategic challenges for all our businesses in the years ahead. I am delighted to welcome Hélène Valade, who will who will pursue the work initiated by Sylvie Benard and take responsibility for continually improving the environmental performance of all out products, or deploying the most rigorous standards for our sourcing of materials, for improving the environmental efficiency indicators of all our sites and for reducing our CO2 emissions,” said Antoine Arnault.

The company said in a statement that with her extensive experience and deep commitment to sustainability issues, Valade is widely recognized as prominent voice the area and will strengthen the group’s position in addressing challenges related to environmental topics.

Picture:Hélène Valade via LVMH