LVMH appoints new heads for Kenzo and Fendi

French luxury goods group LVMH has made further leadership appointments. On Monday, the group announced the future CEOs of the fashion houses Kenzo and Fendi. The Louis Vuitton label also appointed a new head of its China business.

Both CEOs come from within the company

Charlotte Coupé has been appointed the new CEO of Kenzo. She will assume her new position on May 1 and report directly to Sidney Toledano, advisor to CEO Bernard Arnault, LVMH announced. Coupé is moving within the group, where she has worked since 2016. Most recently, she held the position of business unit director for Men's Ready to Wear at the Louis Vuitton brand.

Coupé began her career in 2006 at the US fashion house Ralph Lauren. She then worked for Lacoste before joining LVMH. As CEO of Kenzo, she succeeds Sylvain Blanc, who will leave the group to pursue "new projects."

Ramon Ros, the newly designated CEO of Fendi, also already works for LVMH. He currently serves as president and CEO, Mainland China, overseeing the Louis Vuitton brand's business in Greater China. According to the company, Ros will take over the helm of Fendi on July 1 and will then also report directly to Sidney Toledano.

Ros gained experience in the textile and retail industry at Marks & Spencer, Diesel, and Tous before joining LVMH in 2013. There, he held various management positions at the fashion house Givenchy before taking on his current position.

Louis Vuitton's new China boss comes from Apple

In turn, Daniel DiCicco has been appointed the brand's new president and CEO, Mainland China, and will assume responsibility for Louis Vuitton's China business. DiCicco, who most recently led the global retail division of the US technology giant Apple after holding leadership positions at Sony Music and Coach, will assume his new position on April 28 and report directly to David Ponzo, chief commercial officer of Louis Vuitton, LVMH announced.