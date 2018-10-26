LVMH appoints Sophie Chassat to its board of directors

The LVMH board has appointed Sophie Chassat as a new Director, which the company said, will be confirmed at the next ordinary shareholder’s meeting.

Chassat, the company added, is an alumni of the Ecole Normale Supérieure-Ulm and holds France’s prestigious agrégation post-graduate qualification in philosophy. After teaching at the high school and university level and working in a communications agency, she founded her own business and developed her expertise in corporate philosophy and branding. She has written several essays in this field.

The company believes that Chassat’s academic background, skills and experience will enrich the composition of the board of directors, to which LVMH said, she will bring, in particular, her philosophical insight into societal changes.